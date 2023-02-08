Tendring Hundred Show tickets have been made available for the family event that brings together rural and urban communities in Essex.

The show maintains its agricultural roots through large displays of farm machinery and a focus on rural pastimes as well as offering challenging and informative displays, an open air shopping experience with more than 200 tradestands and several exhibitions.

Funds raised at the show will go towards Tendring Hundred Farmers Club and the list of this year’s exhibitors and show plan will be released soon.

Attendees have until midnight on March 31 to book and the show will be held on Saturday, July 8, in Lawford House Park.

To book visit bit.ly/3JRrTb8.