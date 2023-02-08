Tendring Career Track, celebrating its 40th anniversary, saw each of its apprentices attending the event in Clacton Town Hall awarded with certificates for their dedication towards achieving qualifications.

Certificates were handed out by Debianne Messenger, work based learning manager at Tendring Council.

Carlo Guglielmi, Tendring Council deputy leader and chairman of the Career Track governing board said: “All of our apprentices work incredibly hard each and every day; it is great to have the opportunity to celebrate their achievements.

“It is not only an achievement to see our apprentices grow but our Career Track scheme itself, which celebrates its 40th anniversary, a credit to the team behind the success

“And I am extremely grateful to all the employers who engage with the scheme and provide work placement for our learners”

Certificates of merit were also awarded to those who have gone the extra mile in their apprenticeships by their assessors; certificates were given out by Mr Guglielmi.

Some apprentices from Colchester Council, and other small and large organisations in the district who are part of the wider Career Track scheme, were also recognised at the event.

For more information on the apprenticeship programme call Ms Messenger on 01255 686313.