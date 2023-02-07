Street Tag, which is running in the Walton area and in Harwich and Dovercourt, turns parks and streets into a giant virtual playground.

Players earn points by collecting virtual tags - making physical activity into a fun game by converting walking, running, and cycling into Street Tag points.

Split into community and school leaderboards, winners for both games have been revealed.

In the Harwich game, All Saints Primary School in Dovercourt came top with 8million points – a more than 3million point lead.

In the Walton game, Rolph Primary School in Thorpe topped the leaderboard with more than 1.5million points.

Team Bretton, made up of Keith Bretton, his wife, and three children, were top in the Harwich community leaderboard for the second time – clocking up 4.4million points – and closely followed by the CVST Hub team, just 5,000 points behind.

While in Walton, the Walton Walkers topped the community leaderboard, with team Cookie Crew following closely behind.

Kerry Cook, who runs the Cookie Crew community team, said: "Street Tag fun to play, it’s a great excuse to get together and get active whilst collecting points."

Street Tag in Harwich and Walton is being delivered by Active Essex and CVST in partnership with Street Tag, Tendring District Council and Harwich Town Council.

Becky Dowling, from Community Voluntary Services Tendring, is running the event alongside Active Essex this year.

She said: “Teams and schools have collected millions of points by getting outside and getting active.

“The great part of Street Tag is it’s a free, fun, and easy to be part of."

Tags can be found on school routes, in local parks and public spaces, and at local events. Schools win £125 for first place and community groups £100.

The third and final season of Street Tag ends on April 12 in the community game, and April 13 for schools.

For more information on Street Tag visit streettag.co.uk and download the app from Google Play or the Apple App Store, or call Becky Dowling on 07707282907.