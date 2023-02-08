MUSIC lovers have been encouraged to attend a town’s first sing-a-long hosted by a theatre production.
The Sound of Music sing-a-long is set for Caxton Books in Connaught Avenue, Frinton, and residents are invited to come dressed as their favourite characters.
Clive Brill, artistice director at Frinton Summer Theatre, is running the event.
Attendees will be treated to classics such as Do-Re-Mi, Climb Every Mountain, Edelweiss and The Lonely Goatherd.
The event is part of Cinema-on-Sea and as part of a fundraising effort, will see a new automated drop down screen to add to the singing.
Caxton Books will host the event on Saturday, February 11, from 7.30pm. For more information and to book your tickets email enquiries@caxtonbooks.co.uk or call 01255 851505.
