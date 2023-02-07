Tendring Council, which owns the four play areas, has installed new play equipment and flooring.

They include Halstead Road in Kirby Cross, Roydon Way in Frinton, and Foots Farm and Burrs Road in Great Clacton.

Some addictions include new toddler swings, requested by parents of younger children.

Along with a multi-use toddler units that allow children of all abilities to play together and use their imagination for play.

New flooring installed to makes the sites safer and more accessible, while older equipment that was uneconomical to repair has been removed.

All four sites were financed by contributions by developers as part of agreements for obtaining planning permission.

Michael Talbot, cabinet member for environment, said: “Not only are the existing areas being upgraded but there is a host of new items being put up which will benefit many youngsters.

“It will also provide a visual improvement to the sites situated in public open spaces.”

“My thanks goes to our contractors for carrying out the works, and I hope the local community will work with us to keep these facilities in good condition for years to come.”