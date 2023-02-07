The Blackwater Country Show, which has raised more than £100,000 for the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance has announced it will no longer be holding its annual show.

The event has been held in Heybridge for the last 17 years, with the exception of two shows being postponed due to Covid.

Last year they celebrated their 15th annual event in the sun, which had thousands of residents in attendance.

Organisers have thanked everyone for their involvement and support over the years.

The team said the decision was made due to “the unpredictability of the current economic climate and rising costs.”

The event highlights working in countryside farming with lots of entertainment and stalls hosted by local farm suppliers and craftsmen.

The Chigborough nature reserve in Chigborough Road is typically packed with visitors enjoying picnics, canoeing, sports, entertainment and more.

Other clubs and charities supported by the event include the Maldon and Dengie Canoe Club, Burnham RNLI, Farleigh Hospice, Maldon Young Farmers and Maldon Sea Cadets.

A spokesman for the Blackwater Country Show Team said: “It is with great sadness and reluctance that we announce the closure of the annual Blackwater Country Show.

READ MORE:

“During the last 17 years we have been a proud part of the Essex event calendar, bringing together local communities, organisations, charities and businesses.

“Successfully running 15 shows, the event has raised over £100,000 for the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and donated to many other local community charities which are close to our hearts.

“With the unpredictability of the current economic climate and rising costs, we have decided to close the show.

“We would like to say a personal thank you to everyone who has supported the show over the years; to our friends and families, volunteers, exhibitors, sponsors, and visitors that have made the show so memorable over the years.”