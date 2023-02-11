Gary Price, 37, was supposed to be carrying out 170 hours of unpaid work and ten rehabilitation sessions with the probation service after being sentenced for a previous criminal offence.

However, he only completed seven-and-a-half hours of the unpaid work order before claiming he “forgot” about it.

Price, of Garden Road, Walton, admitted breaching a community order imposed upon him when he appeared before Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Case - Colchester Magistrates' Court (Image: Su Anderson/Archant)

The court heard on one occasion he had alleged a “broken tooth” meant he couldn’t comply with the order, but this was unproven.

Representing himself, he told the court the birth of his daughter six months ago has been the catalyst for him turning his life around.

“I have been hopping between jobs but have had a baby girl and am trying to turn my life around,” said Price.

“I have completely stopped taking drugs. [Having a daughter] was the kick I needed to stop.”

District Judge Christopher Williams sentenced Price to undertake 60 hours of unpaid work within one year.

He said: “The whole point of the order was to address potential offending and to punish you.”