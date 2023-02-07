A SECONDARY school is hoping to reopen to students and staff tomorrow after safety concerns forced it to temporarily close down.
Clacton County High School, in Walton Road, Clacton, has remained shut all day after the large site suffered a significant gas leak.
Parents were informed by bosses at the Sigma Trust facility early this morning before engineers were parachuted in to deal with the situation.
The school’s sixth form, however, Sigma Sixth, located at Tendring Education Centre in Jaywick Lane, remains open and lessons are continuing as normal.
A spokesman for the school said: “The main school site will remain closed for the rest of today.
“There will be further communication with parents and carers later today if there is going to be.
“We apologise for this inconvenience but the safety of students and staff is always paramount.”
