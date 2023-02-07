Bailey Schobs required hospital treatment for cuts to his head and lip after he was hit during a class at Tendring Technology College in Thorpe-le-Soken.

His father, Dan Lovegrove, of Great Oakley, said his son has ADHD and special educational needs and has been assaulted on a number of occasions.

During the latest incident, he claims he was hit around the head with a table tennis bat, following which he required hospital treatment.

Mr Lovegrove said he is upset by the lack of police action against the perpetrator, although it is understood that a boy has been expelled following the incident.

“My son was attacked at school and the police are not going to do anything about it,” he said.

“He has been a student there for two years and has been nothing but problems.

“He has been attacked on many occasions, but this time it has led to him needing his head glued.

“My son was attacked with a table tennis bat, but the school did not call the police or ambulance for my son.

“But they did call us that evening to ask if he will be coming to school tomorrow.

“We want our son to be moved to a different school that can keep him safe and give him a good education.”

A spokesperson for Tendring Technology College said: “We have very high expectations of behaviour at TTC, and any incident of violence is completely unacceptable and something we take extremely seriously.

“Whilst it would not be appropriate to provide detail on individual students, we can confirm that the individual is no longer a member of our school community.”

It is understood that the police have investigated the matter.

Essex Police has been contacted for comment, but had not responded at the time of going to press.