Edith Pomeroy, who now lives at Corner House, in Wash Lane, Clacton, reached the grand age of 100 on January 31.

The beloved mother and grandmother is the home’s first resident since King Charles III took to the throne to commemorate a century of life.

To mark the occasion, staff at the facility organised a party for Edith, which featured live music, food, cake and a glass of bubbly.

Her family, as well as residents and staff at Corner House, celebration.

Kim Mclellan, activities coordinator at the home, said: “We are so pleased our lovely resident Edith Pomeroy has reached 100.

“She is the first of our residents to achieve this grand age under the reign of King Charles II.

“Her birthday card was also the first card the home has received from the new King, something we were all excited about.”

Edith was born at home in Franshaw Street, Loughton, in 1923 and went on to become the eldest of six children.

She served in the Women's Timber Corps Land Army and received her service medal in July 2008 from former Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

In 1950 Edith, who eventually worked at Valley Farm Caravan Park, married Merlin Pomeroy, with whom she had four children.

The couple eventually moved to Cippenham, in Buckinghamshire, before settling in Holland-on-Sea in 1975 where they managed a corner shop in Frinton Road.

“We are so proud and delighted Nanny Pom has reached this amazing milestone, she is a real inspiration to us all,” added one of her grandchildren.

“To have a nan with a genuine twinkle in her eye is a privilege and some of my best memories are of the time spent with Nan Pom in her sunny flat in Clacton.

“I am so lucky to have spent so much time with my amazing nan and will always be grateful that my own daughter knows her too.”

Another of Edith’s grandchildren looked back fondly on her ability to cook-up a delicious sweet.

They said: “She baked the best cakes - her apple pie, fruit cake and fresh brown bread were the best.

“We stayed with Nanny Pom most summer holidays and we would walk to the local newsagents on Cooper Lane to get a paper, and always a few sweets.

“We’d visit the car boot sale at weekends, a treasure trove for kids, and as a treat we would go to the beach and arcades.

“Our Nan is at the very heart of our family, an integral part of our lives. We love you - you really are the best nan a family could ask for.”