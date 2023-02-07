A SECONDARY school has been forced to close down as a result of a gas leak.

Clacton County High School, in Walton Road, Clacton, is shut to pupils this morning.

Bosses at the Sigma Trust site have said the school has been impacted by a gas leak.

Engineers are understood to currently be assessing the situation and an update will provided as soon as possible.

A spokesman for the school said: “We apologise for this inconvenience but the safety of students and staff is always paramount.”