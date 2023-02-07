A MAN had to be taken a major trauma centre after being involved in a serious crash which saw the emergency services descend on a small village.
Police, paramedics, firefighters and the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance were called to Thorpe-le-Soken, in Tendring, on February 2.
After arriving at the scene, the teams worked together to optimise the outcome of a male casualty who had been involved nasty traffic smash.
He was transferred to a major trauma centre for ongoing treatment.
