TWO men have been charged with multiple offences as part of an ongoing police investigation into theft from taxis in Colchester.
Aaron Tomlin, 31, from Jaywick, and Shaan Mitchell, 35, of Osbourne Street, Colchester, have both been charged with theft and fraud.
The men, who have also been charged with other offences, according to Essex Police, are currently being remanded in custody.
A spokesman for the police said: “Preventing and investigating thefts from any motor vehicle is a high priority for Essex Police.
“We appreciate the impact these crimes have on victims.
“To keep your vehicle safe, we advise drivers to keep their car locked and consider fitting your car with an alarm or a tracking device.”
