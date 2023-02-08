The Essex Wildlife Trust launched the Essex Fish Migration Roadmap to aid endangered, vulnerable and rare fish species.

It recently progressed with in its project at Dedham Hill on the River Stour, which has been a barrier to fish migration for centuries.

Progress - Another view of the completed fish pass in Dedham Mill. (Image: Essex Wildlife Trust)

A spokeswoman for the wildlife trust said: “A weir at the top of this channel prevented many fish from passing through.

“To overcome this, our Rivers Team installed an eel and fish pass on the structure.”

By lowering the centre of the weir and installing oak bars with gaps in, the team created several water-filled steps for fish to swim through.

Additionally, black tiles with toothlike stipples now allow eels to wriggle their way up and continue migrating.

Work Needed - The Old Stratford River weir leading to Dedham before works were carried out. (Image: Essex Wildlife Trust)

Darren Tansley, wilder rivers and protected species manager at the trust, said: "We are delighted to celebrate the Essex Fish Migration Roadmap’s first success.

"Our rivers are home to around 3,000 species, 200 of which are listed as rare, endangered or vulnerable.

"By altering or removing migration barriers, we can help wildlife use rivers as nature intended.”

For more information on the Essex Fish Migration Roadmap and to monitor its progress visit bit.ly/3HCmaDt.