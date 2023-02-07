Harwich and north Essex MP Sir Bernard Jenkin welcomed Graham Stuart, the minister for energy and climate, to north Essex on Friday, February 3.

The meeting took place in Lawford and came following Sir Bernard’s letter inviting the minister to visit the proposed site of the Ardleigh substation. It saw representatives and campaigners raise concerns over the plans.

After the meeting, Sir Bernard said: “I’m pleased to have seen a big shift in engagement from the government, but unfortunately, we are still miles apart despite a rather thorough meeting.

“We still have a long way to go in terms of getting the whole industry and government to commit to an offshore grid.

“I don’t want to get people’s hopes up, but I will continue campaigning as I am sure will the many aggrieved residents impacted by these plans.

“I have received more correspondence on this than on any other local issue and I will keep making the case for a different approach to the highest levels of government.”

This visit comes as politicians and campaigners having objected to National Grid’s plans to build a 112-mile pylon route across East Anglia.

Stakeholders continue to argue that the cable route should go offshore, which campaigners argue would be a more strategic and long-term approach.