A MAN has been charged after a man was badly hurt during a '"serious" incident in Walton.

Emergency services were called to Walton's High Street, close to All Saint's Parish Church, at about 6.45pm on Wednesday, February 1.

The victim, a man aged in his 50s, is understood to have suffered multiple injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A police cordon was put in place and residents were told they could expect to see an increased policing presence in the area.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called to High Street to reports of a disturbance during which a man, aged in his 50s, had sustained serious injuries.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment. Thankfully, he is now in a stable condition.

"A man was arrested nearby and questioned on suspicion of GBH."

Murat Sanci, 21, of Oldbury Road, Enfield, was charged with GBH with intent and possessing a knife or sharp-pointed article in a public place.

He appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on March 3.

Witnesses or anyone with information can submit a report by using Essex Police's online Live Chat service at essex.police.uk/digital101 or call 101, citing crime reference number 1052 of February 1.