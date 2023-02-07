Baloo, a Belgian Malinois from Amsterdam became a police dog with Essex Police in 2018 after completing her training.

She visited Clacton Police Station and some of the Domestic Abuse Investigation Team got to meet her and hear about her story.

In October 2018, Baloo’s career as a police dog was prematurely ended when she was hit by a car driven by a suspected criminal as they fled the scene.

Baloo’s injuries were so severe that she needed metal plates screwed into both sides of her pelvis and her front leg amputated.

Her handler, PC Ross Ashcroft, said: “It was one of the hardest decisions I had to make, but I had to do what was best for Baloo.

Recovery - Baloo after her live-saving operation. (Image: Essex Police)

“When you’re a dog handler, the dog you work with isn’t just your work partner, they become part of your family.

“I knew I couldn’t give Baloo the care and dedication she not only needed, but deserved, especially as I’d be training and working with a new dog.”

Unable to return to her previous career Baloo was adopted by a retired Metropolitan Police dog handler and began her new role of spreading smiles.

She is also the Essex Police wellbeing dog and Volunteer Police Cadet Mascot.