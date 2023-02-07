Penny Pot Care Home in Clacton hosted a Burns supper celebration to commemorate the life and poetry of Robert Burns.

Burns supper is normally held on or near the poet’s birthday, January 25, also known as Burns Night.

A spokeswoman for the care home said: “Penny Pot Care Home enjoyed a fantastic Burns night celebration to ensure our Scottish Residents were included and encouraged to continue to enjoy cultural celebrations.

“The day included bagpipe music, decorations, tartan costume. Foods enjoyed included haggis and shortbread.”

Proud - Barbara with her Scottish Tartan clothing. (Image: Penny Pot Care Home)

Celebrants of Burns Night will enjoy a meal consisting of haggis, neeps and tatties or turnips and potatoes, these are normally served mashed.

The food is usually washed down with a glass of malt whiskey.

Guests of Burns Night will be treated to traditional bagpipe music and wear Scottish tartan clothing.

The spokeswoman added: “Barbara was born in Glasgow and James was born in Edinburgh. Barbara had haggis but didn't enjoy it.

“James said his mother used to force him to eat it when he was a child. We all enjoyed the celebrations and food tasting and can't wait until our next themed event.”