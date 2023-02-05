TWO sisters who were reported missing have been found, police have confrined.

Essex Police launched an appeal after Chloe and Ruby Pinkney-Cook disappeared from Harwich.

Thankfully, the girls, aged 13 and 11, have now been found.

A spokesman for the police said: "Good news. Chloe and Ruby Pinkney-Cook, who were missing in Harwich, have now been found.

"Thank you for sharing our appeal, it really does make a difference."