TWO sisters who were reported missing have been found, police have confrined.
Essex Police launched an appeal after Chloe and Ruby Pinkney-Cook disappeared from Harwich.
Thankfully, the girls, aged 13 and 11, have now been found.
A spokesman for the police said: "Good news. Chloe and Ruby Pinkney-Cook, who were missing in Harwich, have now been found.
"Thank you for sharing our appeal, it really does make a difference."
