CONCERN is growing for the welfare of two missing sisters who are aged just 13 and 11-years-old, with police saying: “We’re worried about them."

Essex Police are currently on the look-out for Chloe and Ruby Pinkney-Cook who have both disappeared from Harwich.

The girls, described as white and slim, were last seen in the Abdy Avenue area of the town at about 12.45pm yesterday.

Chloe was wearing a baby blue-coloured coat, blue jeans, and pink and white Nike Air Force trainers.

Ruby, meanwhile, was wearing a blue Helly Hansen coat and patterned green trousers.

The girls are not believed to have a phone, cash or access to money, or any travel cards.

Since their disappearance officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries to try and find them and the force is now in a position to ask the public for help.

A spokesman for the police said: “We’re worried about them and need to find them to make sure they’re ok.

"If you’ve seen them or have any information about where they are please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

“Please quote incident 803 of 4 February."