A MOPED was stolen from a property in a seaside town prompting police to launch an appeal.

Essex Police have launched an investigation after a black Ninja Jiajue was stolen between 10pm and 10.30pm on January 30.

It was taken from an address in Wellesley Road, Clacton.

Officers believe the area may have been busy at the time of the theft and someone, therefore, may have seen what happened.

A spokesman for the police said: “We need anyone who has any information about the theft or has been offered the bike for sale to contact us.

“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday between 10am-9pm.

“Visit essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

“Alternatively you can call us on 101 or in an emergency always call 999.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

“Please quote the crime reference number 42/17947/23.”