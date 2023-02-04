POLICE officers have launched a search for a man they want to speak to in connection with a theft from a vehicle in Clacton.

Essex Police have launched an investigation after items were taken from a white Ford Transit van in Wellesley Road, Clacton, at about 10.50am on January 17.

Anyone with information or CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, is now asked to contact the force as soon as possible.

A spokesman for the police said: “You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service.

“Visit essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services. Alternatively you can call us on 101 or in an emergency always call 999.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

“Please quote the crime reference number 42/9717/23.”