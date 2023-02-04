POLICE want to speak to a man in connection with a recall to prison.

Essex Police are looking for Lewis Buckley, who has links to Colchester and Clacton.

The 25 year-old, who has been known to travel to Cambridge, is described as being 6ft 2ins tall with dark brown hair.

Officers would like to track down Mr Buckley in relation to a recall to prison.

A spokesman for the police said: "If you have any information about where he is you can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday between 10am-9pm.

"Visit essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

"Alternatively you can call us on 101. In an emergency always call 999.

"If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111."