A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man on Canvey Island.

Police received a call shortly before 1.45am today to reports of a man in his 40s found injured in the car park to Iceland in Furtherwick Road.

It is believed he had been assaulted near to The Haystack pub a short time earlier.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man died at the scene.

An area of the island including Furtherwick Road and Long Road has been cordoned off while police investigate.

Police said they anticipate there will be disruption to the centre of Canvey throughout today.

Det Chief Insp Greg Wood, who is leading the investigation, said: “I want to extend my condolences to the family of the man who has died.

“There is a team of officers and staff working hard to establish what happened to him and we are starting to build a picture of the circumstances around the assault.

“If you saw what happened, or have any other information about the assault then I need you to contact us.”

Anyone with information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, is asked to contact police, quoting incident 124 of 4 February.

You can also submit a report on our website or by using the online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services. Alternatively, you can call us on 101.

If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.