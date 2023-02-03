SHOPPERS in north Essex have had the chance to check out ‘human books’ from a unique mobile library.

Marking Mind’s Time to Talk Day, Hedingham and Chambers’ Chatty Bus had a collection of very special passengers, including the mayor and mayoress of Colchester, the director of the Essex Book Festival and re-enactment historian Josh Firby, each acting as human books.

Visiting the Stanway Co-op Foodstore and Clacton Shopping Village, the Chatty Bus helped spark conversations with local shoppers on Friday as a way of reducing loneliness and social isolation.

Director of the Essex Book Festival Ros Green (right) in conversation with a member of the public. Image: Steve Brading (Image: Steve Brading)

The team was supported by representatives from Mid and North East Essex Mind on what was the charity’s Time to Talk Day, which aims to encourage conversations with family, friends or colleagues about mental health.

In contrast to a regular mobile library, the Chatty Bus mobile human library was home to human books, each of whom could be checked out so members of the public could spend a few minutes in conversation with that person, learning from their experience.

Enjoying cake and conversation with the Chatty Bus. Image: Steve Brading (Image: Steve Brading)

Human books on board the Chatty Bus included the director of the Essex Book Festival, Ros Green, the Mayor and Mayoress of Colchester, Tim Young and Nicola Goodchild, Sam Biscoe from Mercury theatre, award-winning author Ray Star, Nikki Thurgood from Black Jacket Group to talk about food and drink, Jonathan Warnock from Sporting ’87 FC to talk about sport and Josh Firby to share about history.

Davina Langley, from Hedingham and Chambers, said: “It has been a lovely day to learn all about our human books specialist subjects and speak to some of the public and learn about their lives to celebrate Time to Talk Day.

Geanina Osca has a chat with Human Book Ros Green, Director of the Essex Book Festival. Image: Steve Brading (Image: Steve Brading)

“It has been fabulous to see public engagement, brighten everyone’s days and raise awareness on the importance of using buses to keep communities connected.

“Thank you to everyone who came and made the day fabulous.”

Historian Josh Firby shares a conversation. Image: Steve Brading (Image: Steve Brading)

Jo White, a community fundraiser for Mind, added: “There were some fascinating people to talk to and it was a great way to start conversations. “

“Speaking out is the only way to find help to improve mental health, so Time to Talk Day encourages us all to talk more about our feelings and our mental health"