Hedingham and Chambers’ Chatty Bus visited Stanway’s Co-op Foodstore and Clacton Shopping Village to mark Time to Talk Day.

The annual campaign by Mid and North East Essex Mind aims to encourage conversations with family, friends or colleagues about mental health.

Throughout the tour, the Chatty Bus played host to a range of guests, all of whom were available to be ‘checked out’ by shoppers as if they were a book.

Once checked out, members of the public could then spend a few minutes in conversation with them, learning from their experiences.

Everyone from director of the Essex Book Festival, Ros Green and Sam Biscoe from Mercury theatre to award-winning author Ray Star took part.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Colchester, Tim Young and Nicola Goodchild, were also onboard, as well as Nikki Thurgood from Black Jacket Group.

Jonathan Warnock from Sporting ’87 FC, meanwhile was on hand to talk about sport and Josh Firby was able to share everything he knows about history.

Davina Langley, from Hedingham & Chambers, commented: “It has been a lovely day to learn all about our human books specialist subjects and speak to some of the public and learn about their lives to celebrate Time to Talk Day.

“It has been fabulous to see public engagement, brighten everyone’s days and raise awareness on the importance of using buses to keep communities connected. Thank you to everyone who came and made the day fabulous.”

Jo White, a community fundraiser for Mid and North East Essex Mind, said she was thrilled to have been able to celebrate Time to Talk Day with a trip on the Chatty Bus.

She added: “There were some fascinating people to talk to and it was a great way to start conversations.

“Speaking out is the only way to find help to improve mental health, so Time to Talk Day encourages us all to talk more about our feelings and our mental health.

“Whether you’re stressed, depressed or in crisis, the team at Mind is here to listen, give you support and offer advice.”