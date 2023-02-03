Essex-born star Anne-Marie has released the music video for her new hit 'SAD B!TCH'...and it was filmed entirely at a popular Essex attraction.

The popstar who grew up in East Tilbury, and whose mother was a teacher in Essex, has released the music video for 'SAD B!TCH' today.

And the new hit was filmed entirely at Southend's popular seafront attraction Adventure Island.

In the video, the star walks around the empty theme park and rides popular attractions such as Rage, Archelon, Flying Jumbos and Over The Hill.

She also sings in front of the new City Wheel, which was opened at the park on December 17.

Adventure Island shared the video minutes after it was posted on YouTube, commenting: "Have you seen us in Anne-Marie’s new video yet?"

Since releasing her debut studio album in 2018, Anne-Marie has had charting singles including Clean Bandit's 'Rockabye', which peaked at number one, as well as 'Friends', '2002', and 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)'.

To pre-save her new song, visit Anne-Marie.lnk.to/SAD-BTCHDE.