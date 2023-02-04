Fancy a good fish and chips but not sure where is best to go?

The following establishments have come out on top of the list of Essex fish and chip shops on Tripadvisor.

Visitors have rated these places highly, with reports of great food, service and value for money.

The county has lots to offer when it comes to fish and chips, with more than 400 establishments dedicated to the British cuisine.

These are the top 10 on the list:

1. The Seafood Shack

Address: 32-35 Eastern Esplanade, Southend SS1 2ES

Rating: 5

The Eastern Esplanade restaurant has a rating of five, from 154 reviews.

It has top ratings from food, service and value on Tripadvisor.

The restaurant offers lunch and dinner and is open from Wednesday to Sunday every week.

Many of the reviewers have made points about having a high quality meal and great atmosphere.

One reviewer who visited in January said: “I have been coming to the seafood shack for years since they were in a little hut in Rochford and have been many times since they opened as a full restaurant.

“I can honestly say I’ve never had a bad experience in the restaurant and the food has always been superb.”

2. The Bell Inn Bistro

Address: High Street, Thorpe le Soken CO16 0DY

Rating: 4.5

The restaurant in Thorpe le Soken has been rated five out of five for food and service and 4.5 for value.

It is open seven days a week from 9am to 11pm on Monday to Saturday and 9am to 10pm on Sunday.

They serve breakfast, lunch and dinner every day.

It has an overall rating of 4.5 from 243 reviews.

A total of 209 visitors rated it as the top score of excellent.

One reviewer who had a table of 11 people for their 80th birthday in January gave it top marks.

They said: “A wonderful meal for our party of 11. The arrangements: booking, choosing menus, viewing the room beforehand were all done in a friendly, efficient manner.

“At our meal, everything worked very well. The service professional, and friendly.

“The food was of a high quality and we more than happy with our various courses."

3. Dr Chippy’s

Address: 3 St. Botolphs Street, Colchester CO2 7DX

Rating: 4.5

The fish and chop shop received a 4.5 rating out of a total of 587 reviews.

It was rated as 4.5 for food, service, value and atmosphere.

It is open to customers from 11.30am to 7.30pm from Tuesday to Saturday.

One reviewer who visited at the end of January said: “Found room in the clean, quiet restaurant which was good on a Saturday.

“Very pleasant staff, although they didn't quite have what i wanted it wasn't a huge problem.

“The food was freshly cooked, was hot and plenty of it including something added free of charge as a taster.

“Very happy with the food, the atmosphere and the service and at a reasonable price.”

4. The Sandmartin

Address: Drake Road, Grays Thurrock, Thurrock RM16 6PP

Rating: 4.5

Out of 560 reviews, The Sandmartin received a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor.

The restaurant is open from 12pm to 11pm on Monday to Saturday and 12pm to 10pm on Sunday.

It received a 4.5 rating for food, service and value and a rating of four for atmosphere.

One customer who visited in January said: “Love the friendly, relaxed environment that this pub has.

“Every time I go in there the food is lovely. They have good entertainment on the weekends. Also very friendly staff.”

5. Fleur De Lys

Address: Fleur-de-Lys High Street Widdington, Saffron Walden CB11 3SG

Rating: 4.5

The pub received a rating of 4.5 from 281 reviews on Tripadvisor.

It received a score of five for food and service and 4.5 for value and atmosphere.

It has been rated as excellent by 223 people.

One reviewer said: “Another fantastic Sunday Lunch at the Fleur.

“A real gem of an authentic country pub, owned and ran by friendly people. Great food, real ales and welcome atmosphere.”

6. The Crown

Address: Little Walden, Saffron Walden CB10 1XA

Rating: 4.5

The Crown has a 4.5 ration overall with its food, service, value and atmosphere all being rated as 4.5 on Tripadvisor.

Out of 50 restaurants in Saffron Walden, it comes at number two.

One customer who rated it a five out of five said: “We visited on New Year’s Eve for dinner, this lovely well maintained traditional country pub and everything as always was so very good.

“The staff were very friendly and helpful throughout the evening. The menu was varied with very reasonable prices.

“Our food was served piping hot and the best of ingredients used.

“This pub is well supported by locals and is very close to a beautiful historic town called Saffron Walden.”

7. The Fox and Hounds

Address: Church Road Ramsden Heath, Billericay CM11 1PW

Rating: 5

The pub comes out at number one out of 60 restaurants in Billericay.

It has a 4.5 rating for food, service and value.

One customer who visited in January gave it five points and said: “We had read that it was in the top three gastro pubs in Essex and the review was spot on.

“The owner Mark gave us a warm welcome into the small dining area and the meal was very professionally served by a young team and all the food was excellent.

“Although 40 mins from our home, we are heading back there tonight, after our first visit last weekend.”

8. Harry’s Bar and Restaurant

Address: 3 High Street, Thorpe le Soken CO16 0EA

Rating: 4.5

The bar and restaurant has 855 reviews and a rating of four for food, service, value and atmosphere.

A total of 574 of the ratings came out on top, with a rating of excellent.

The pub has been rated as number eight in the list of Essex’s fish and chip establishments.

A five-star review from a customer who visited in January said: “Me and the family visited Harrys for some food and was not disappointed, the food was delicious and portion sizes huge.

“Staff very friendly and they have a lovely bar area for drinks. Will definitely be returning.”

9. The Ferry Boat Inn

Address: Ferry Road North Fambridge, CM3 6LR

Rating: 4.5

Out of 377 reviews, the Ferry Boat Inn has been given a 4.5-star rating on Tripadvisor.

It has been rated 4.5 for food, service, value and atmosphere.

One customer who visited in January gave it a five-star review and said: “From entering the Inn we were made to feel that we were really welcome.

“The staff were brilliant and they seemed happy to be there.

“The choice of food was good and the quality of the food was even better.

“I have thought long and hard to say something negative about The Ferry Boat Inn but have been unable to do so. This venue is highly recommended.”

10. The Peterboat

Address: 27 High Street, Leigh-on Sea, Southend-on-Sea SS9 2EN

Rating: 4.5

The Peterboat in Old Leigh came out as number ten on the list of best places for fish and chips in Essex, according to Tripadvisor.

It has a total of 2,595 reviews, with food and service given an average rating of 4.5 and value and atmosphere a four.

A total of 1590 customers rated it as excellent.

One customer who gave it a five star review said: “We visited for lunch last week and The Peterboat was excellent as always.

“Despite it being a very busy day for the restaurant our food was served in good time and the quality was great.

“The real stand out point to mention was our host Geoff who was effortlessly attentive, professional and ensured we had everything we needed, including some great jokes as a bonus. Thanks again to Geoff and all the staff at the Peterboat.”