MORE than 900 people have died as a result of Covid-19 in Tendring.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 904 people had died in the area by January 19.

They were among 20,849 deaths recorded across the East of England.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before February 2 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 180,801 deaths were recorded throughout England by February 2.