A LOVING brother will be raising money for Cardiac Risk in the Young in a bid to save young lives following the sudden death of his beloved sibling, aged just 20.

Thomas Petley, from Ramsey, died suddenly in his sleep on April 21 last year.

The active young man, who was a former Tendring Technology College student, had been a Harwich Fire Cadet and also completed his Duke of Edinburgh bronze and silver awards.

From the age of 16 he had been a member of Dovercourt’s Beach Patrol before working at Morrisons and then at Penguin Random House in Frating.

His brother Matt Ladkin, a former PCSO in Clacton who is now head of community at Tendring-based CGN Restaurants, will be running the London Marathon in aid of the Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) charity in memory of Thomas.

Tragic loss - Thomas Petley (Image: Submitted)

“I was at work when I received a devastating phone call that my mother had found my brother in his bed having passed away in his sleep," said Matt, 35, from Dovercourt.

“Having completed 16 years in the police, I had dealt with situations around death, but nothing prepares you for this - that phone call will live with me forever.

“Tom died of an undiagnosed cardiac condition. He was fit and healthy and that night had been at the gym.”

“It's been a really tough year for our family,” he added.

“But CRY has massively supported us in arranging a family heart screening and thankfully I have got the all clear.”

After watching the London Marathon in October, Matt was inspired to sign up to raise funds in Tom’s name.

“I decided to sign up thinking I would have a year to train, but it turned out the marathon is in April,” he joked.

Matt has since been taking part in Harwich Parkrun alongside former colleague Matt Mallett, who helped Matt to reach his first goal of running 5K.

“The aim is to raise enough money to conduct heart screenings in the local area,” he added.

“If we can detect just one person and get them the help they need, then it’s all worth it.”

To donate, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/runfortom2023.