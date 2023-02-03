A SCOUT group has thanked a bank and an ambulance service after it was handed a life-saving defibrillator.
The 1st Holland-on-Sea Scout group received the defibrillator thanks to donations from Natwest Bank and the St John’s Ambulance charity.
The defibrillator is located outside the scout building in Slade Road, Holland-on-Sea.
A spokesman for the scout group said: “Let’s hope it is never needed but it is there if ever required.
“Access is provided by a code which is given by the ambulance service as part of a 999 call.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here