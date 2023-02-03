A SCOUT group has thanked a bank and an ambulance service after it was handed a life-saving defibrillator.

The 1st Holland-on-Sea Scout group received the defibrillator thanks to donations from Natwest Bank and the St John’s Ambulance charity.

The defibrillator is located outside the scout building in Slade Road, Holland-on-Sea.

A spokesman for the scout group said: “Let’s hope it is never needed but it is there if ever required.

“Access is provided by a code which is given by the ambulance service as part of a 999 call.”