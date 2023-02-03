A GENEROUS estate agency firm has vowed to pay thousands of pounds towards one resident’s utility bills for an entire year as part of a new initiative.

Beresfords, which has branches in Colchester, Maldon, Braintree and Billericay, has just launched its Utilities Campaign.

As part of the scheme the property business will offer to cover the cost of a homeowner’s gas, electricity and water bills, up to the value £2,000.

To enter the competition, which closes on March 31, hopefuls should visit beresfords.co.uk/worried-about-rising-energy-costs.