AN uninsured driver has been handed six points on her licence.
Mollie Brazier, 20, was caught driving a Peugeot in St Andrew’s Avenue, Colchester, on December 27, 2021.
Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard she did not have third party insurance at the time of the incident shortly before 10.30pm.
Brazier, of Hall Road, Great Bromley, admitted the offence.
She was handed six points on her driving licence and discharged absolutely, meaning she will face no further action from the magistrates court.
