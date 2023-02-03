THE death of a man whose body was found in a public park has been deemed “unexpected” but “non-suspicious” by investigating police officers.

Essex Police were called to Holland Haven Country Park, in Holland-on-Sea, shortly after 9.10am on Thursday following concerns for the welfare of a man.

Officers attended the scene and located the body of a man who had tragically died before forensics teams worked to determine the circumstances.

Eyewitnesses said specialist officers were still at the scene seven hours after the initial report was made.

A spokesman for the police said: “His death is unexpected but has been investigated and is non suspicious.”