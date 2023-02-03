THE death of a man whose body was found in a public park has been deemed “unexpected” but “non-suspicious” by investigating police officers.
Essex Police were called to Holland Haven Country Park, in Holland-on-Sea, shortly after 9.10am on Thursday following concerns for the welfare of a man.
Officers attended the scene and located the body of a man who had tragically died before forensics teams worked to determine the circumstances.
Eyewitnesses said specialist officers were still at the scene seven hours after the initial report was made.
A spokesman for the police said: “His death is unexpected but has been investigated and is non suspicious.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here