VOLUNTARY services and community groups have been encouraged to complete a survey on the sector’s infrastructure support offer in Essex.

In Essex the organisations that deliver this support are normally called Community Voluntary Services (CVS) and are core funded by the Essex County Council.

Essex County Council is reviewing this support offer to make sure that it is effective and delivering what these groups need in order to succeed.

This survey is part of a period of engagement with the voluntary community sector, the CVS and other stakeholders, for example districts and health partners.

It will take approximately 10-15 minutes to complete.

To complete the survey and for more information visit bit.ly/3jiv0hr.