A GYM has announced it is set to close while essential maintenance works take place.

Walton Lifestyles will be closed on Thursday, February 9, from 8am until 1pm as work is undertaken on the site's windows.

An area of the car park will be inaccessible while works are being carried out.

Both Clacton Leisure Centre and Dovercourt Bay Lifestyle’s gyms will be open during this time.

A spokesman for Tendring Leisure Centres apologised to customers for the inconvenience.