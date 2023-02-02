A PAIR of convicted burglars who made almost £100,000 from their crimes have been ordered to repay just £1.

Luke Booth, 22, and James Mitchell, 36, predominantly targeted rural businesses and farms, including locations in Great Bentley and Nayland.

The offences took place between September and December 2021 and, including the theft of pricey power tools and vehicles, totalled about £133,000 in value, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

They were both jailed for four years and six months and were banned from driving for seven years and three months after admitting more than 60 offences between them.

Caught out - Luke Mitchell (Image: Suffolk Police)

A Proceeds of Crime Act hearing has since been held at the same court which determined the pair had benefited from their criminality by a total of £99,975.88.

The court was unable to identify any realisable assets to satisfy the order and so a £1.00 nominal payment order was made.

Should either Booth or Mitchell be found to have further assets at any time in the future, the matter will be taken back to court for this to be reassessed.

Eastern Regions Special Operations Unit senior financial investigation manager Paul Fitzsimmons, said the debt will remain in place indefinitely.

Jailed - Luke Booth (Image: Suffolk Police)

“When realisable assets are identified in the future, we will re-open the case and take steps to confiscate them,” he added.

Police officers conducted a number of inquiries which included reviewing CCTV and ANPR footage, analysis of mobile phone data and victim and witness statements which led to the duo’s arrests.

Booth, of Earl Shilton in Leicestershire, and James Mitchell, of Woodland Way, Ipswich, both admitted 72 offences, mainly relating to burglary and conspiracy to steal.

During the police’s investigation, it became evident the pair were acquiring vehicles to use in their criminal activity.

Hearing - Ipswich Crown Court

Pictures and videos of stolen property were also found on Booth’s mobile phone, as well as evidence of the forward sale.

A white Peugeot van linked to a series of burglaries and thefts in Great Bentley, Nayland and Sudbury was eventually seized and Mitchell was linked by forensic evidence.

They were eventually charged in March last year after being caught in December 2021.