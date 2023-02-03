A RETIRED surgeon has been struck off the medical register after providing improper care to six patients.

Jeremy Parker practised hip and knee surgery in the Colchester and Tendring areas including at Colchester Hospital and the private Oaks Hospital in Colchester.

As well as providing improper care, a tribunal found Mr Parker breached restrictions and adding pre-typed operation notes to patients' records.

The tribunal determined yesterday Mr Parker should be erased from the medical register because of his actions.

The General Medical Council’s lawyer who brought forward the allegations gave reasoning for his submission of erasure before the verdict was given.

He said: “This case involves inadequate care relating to the patients and dishonesty.

“The appropriate and proportionate sanction in this case is that of erasure.

“Taking no action would be inappropriate as there were no exceptional circumstances to justify Mr Parker’s misconduct.

“Mr Parker has not engaged with the regulatory process, has demonstrated disregard for the restrictions imposed on his practice by the Oaks Hospital and has provided no evidence of insight or remediation to suggest he would comply with any conditions.”

Patients in the case were labelled A-F and the hearing was been told how one had to have a part of their leg amputated.

The tribunal considered the series of failures in relation to the patients such as patient F in which Mr Parker’s dishonesty was noted.

Mr Parker attempted to cover up the lack of operation notes with approximately 14 sets of patient case notes prior to his practice being reviewed by the Royal College of Surgeons.

These circumstances meant the tribunal concluded it would be appropriate to take Mr Parker’s name from the medical register in order to protect the public and maintain public confidence in the medical profession.

Mr Parker, who has not engaged with the tribunal throughout the process, will be sent a letter by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service informing him of his right to appeal and when the direction and new sanction will come into effect.