A LARGE pothole on the A12 carriageway has been reported to the Police.
A large pothole on the A12 northbound carriageway between J32 and J24 in Kelvedon North has been reported to Essex highways.
Currently, Essex Police officers are en route to find the reported carriage emergency.
Drivers have also been warned of a broken down vehicle on the A12 between Spring Lane and the Colchester Stadium.
This is also on the northbound carriageway.
For more information, follow Essex Travel News on Twitter.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here