MORE than 150 social homes have been lost in Tendring over the past decade, new figures reveal.

The figures come as housing charity Shelter urges the Government to invest in a new generation of "genuinely” social housing.

Data from the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities show 82 social homes were built in Tendring in the ten years to March 2022 – including 28 in the latest year.

Meanwhile, 198 social homes were sold and 36 demolished over the same period – meaning that the area has lost 152 homes over the past ten years.

Paul Honeywood, Tendring Council’s cabinet member for housing, said most ‘lost’ social homes were out of the authority’s control.

He added: “The biggest contributor to lost social housing is the Right To Buy, which we have no options over - only in a small number of cases do we dispose of homes, and this is when the maintenance cost outweighs the benefit of keeping the property.

“However, in all of these cases the money generated is used to support our housing stock – often to expand it through careful acquisitions – and we also benefit from robust policies on gifted homes and other property contributions from housing developments.

“This, combined with our Housing Strategy, is helping us to deliver as best we can quality housing for our residents.”

Across England, there has been a net loss of 165,000 social homes over the past ten years.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: “The social housing deficit is at the heart of the housing emergency.

“The fundamental lack of genuinely affordable homes has pushed millions of people into insecure, expensive and often discriminatory private renting.”

The figures also show that 1.2 million people were on waiting lists for social housing last year – including 2,627 in Tendring.

A Government spokesman said: “Increasing the number of genuinely affordable homes is central to our levelling up mission.

“Since 2010 we have delivered over 620,000 affordable homes in England, including over 160,000 for social rent.

“But there is much more to do and that is why we’re investing £11.5 billion to build more of the affordable, quality homes this country needs.”