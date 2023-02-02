CONTRACTORS have been appointed to start work on a new skate park in Clacton.

Specialist company Betongpark has been appointed to design and build the project, replacing the old facility at Clacton Leisure Centre.

Funded by Tendring Council the £255,000 project will see the installation of a whole new skate park – including proposed hubbas, a down rail, ramps and bowls, and areas for both beginners and more experienced skaters.

Skate park users had input into the brief given to potential contractors, but to ensure it will suit their needs and be well-used by the community Betongpark will run a consultation event to gather feedback on their initial designs.

Now - the skate park as it currently looks (Image: TDC)

Alex Porter, the council's cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said the new facility would be a great asset to skaters from across the area.

“A lot of time and thought – as well as, crucially, skater input – has gone into the brief to make sure this is something which will be well-used,” he said.

“Though I don’t skate, I am impressed with the way the proposed designs incorporate different features, catering for different skill levels, and also provide hang-out spaces and areas for parents to supervise younger children too.

“This project, combined with the 3G pitch replacement and planned car park improvements, will transform the outside area at Clacton Leisure Centre and make it an area to really enjoy.”

Artist's impression - how the new skate park could look (Image: Bentongpark)

Stuart Maclure, from Betongpark, added: “As lifelong skaters ourselves, and with more than ten years of experience, everyone at Betongpark is excited to get started on this project to create an amazing new facility for Clacton.”

The existing skate park has been closed for some time after a drainage problem.

Work on a replacement was put back to fit in with the pipeline of major schemes at or around the leisure centre such as the wet-side refurbishment and school building project.

Work will start at the end of the summer, taking around four months to complete, following the completion of the 3G pitch replacement.

The date and time for the design consultation event from Betongpark is expected to be announced shortly.