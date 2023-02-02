A MISSING dog has been reunited with its owner after escaping from an overturned vehicle involved in a collision.

Two vehicles were reportedly involved in a collision on the A12 near Rivenhall just before 9.40pm on Monday, January 30.

A woman sustained injuries to her torso which are not life-threatening or life-changing.

The police confirmed, “one person has been reported for careless driving.”

There were two dogs in one of the vehicles at the time of the crash.

The dogs reportedly ran towards the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service headquarters, where control staff managed to catch one of the dogs and keep it safe until someone was able to collect it.

The other dog, Binky, a medium-sized white Cavachon was too quick for staff and they were unable to catch her.

Residents took to social media and many members of the public were out searching for Binky.

After more than 12 hours, Binky was found safe and reunited with her owner.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service confirmed Binky was found and reunited safely with her owner by 10.30 on Tuesday, “thanks to the power of social media.”

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called to a collision involving two vehicles on the A12 close to Rivenhall shortly before 9.40pm on Monday 30 January.

“The road was closed whilst the incident was dealt with by emergency services and was re-opened shortly before 11pm.

