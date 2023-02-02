AN aircraft was said to be “severely damaged” after an accident during an attempted landing at a major airport during strong wind.

An update has been released on the ongoing investigation into an accident involving an aircraft which “had loss of control” and “diverged off the runway” during an attempted landing at London Stansted Airport.

The Challenger 604 aircraft, N999PX made an attempted landing on January, 31 2022.

The plane was flared, ready for landing and floated above the runway at about 10ft above ground level for several seconds.

However, it diverged off the runway and rolled to the left.

This was said to be caused by strong crosswind on the runway.

The left wing tip made contact with the grass and the activation of the stick pusher caused the aircraft to bounce onto its nosewheel.

There were no injuries reported and the aircraft was diverted to London Gatwick Airport.

The incident remains under investigation and a final report is expected to be released later this year following the completion of the investigation.

A spokesman for the Air Accidents Investigation Branch said: “After flying an ILS approach to Runway 23, with a strong crosswind, the aircraft was flared after which it floated above the runway at about 10 ft agl for several seconds.

“The aircraft then diverged off the runway and rolled left, as a result of which the left wing tip made contact with the grass.

“The stick pusher activated at some point causing the aircraft to bounce onto its nosewheel.

“A go-around was executed after which the crew elected to divert to London Gatwick Airport.

“There were no injuries, but the aircraft was severely damaged.

“The investigation is nearly complete and the final report into the accident is expected to be published later this year.”