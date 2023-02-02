A new study has revealed a south Essex town is one of the 10 least stressed out places in England.

The research by UK residential rehab provider Abbeycarefoundation.com analysed key metrics which may contribute to the levels of stress in all areas in England.

The factors included were:

Percentage of smokers

Life Satisfaction Anxiety levels

Median weekly pay

Average hours worked per week

Percentage of physical inactivity

Percentage of people who have never worked from home

These metrics were chosen due to the impacts the residential rehab provider said they have on a person’s well-being and thus levels of stress.Each factor was given a score which was then added up to give a total score on the stress index. The lower the score the less stressed an area is.

Rochford was named as the fourth least stressed out place in the country.

The study shows the district has a high median weekly wage of £633. With studies showing that work is a primary cause of stress in the UK, having a slightly lower average working hours is going to be a key reducer of stress, which the study said Rochford has.

Surrey Heath was named as the least stressed out area. Research indicates that the population has high life satisfaction with low anxiety levels.

The median weekly wage is one of the highest in England, so with the rising cost of living the researchers said people in this area may not feel the pressure as much as others.

A spokesman from the Abbeycarefoundation.com commented: “Modern life has become fast-paced, expensive and oftentimes complicated. These additional stressors can have many adverse impacts on our mental and physical health.

"Reports have shown that increased stress can cause many people to smoke, drink and take less care of their bodies.

"Therefore, it's important to manage our stress wherever possible to improve overall quality of life.

"The research shows a clear correlation of how location, job and personal health can impact mental and physical health.

"Those with higher wages and better work-life balances will often feel less stress due to having more free time to spend with friends and family, and the ability to also engage in hobbies that they enjoy and find pleasure in outside of their career.

"If you are experiencing increased stress, there are resources and people that can help. The NHS have guides on dealing and managing your stress and can help to point you in the right direction.”