A MAN has suffered serious injuries after reportedly being run over and stabbed in Walton's High Street.

It is understood the vehicle also crashed into a bus stop outside All Saint's Parish Church during the incident, which happened at about 6.45pm on Wednesday, February 1.

Police were called to reports of a "serious incident" witnessed by a number of bystanders.

The victim is understood to have suffered multiple injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Essex Police said its investigation is in its early stages and the force is working quickly to establish what happened in the moments leading up to the incident and how the man came to be injured.

Scene - the incident happened near Walton's All Saints' Parish Church (Image: Google)

A police cordon was put in place and residents will see an increased policing presence in the area.

A 22-year-old man from Enfield has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remains in custody for questioning.

Detective chief inspector Rob Huddleston said that, at this stage, police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

“We know this incident was witnessed by a number of people in the town centre and it will naturally have caused some concern among the community,” he said.

“We’ve acted quickly, and officers have arrested a man and he will remain in custody overnight.

“We anticipate there will be a significant police presence in the town centre overnight as our investigations are carried out.”

Det Con Insp Huddleston added: “I would also say, although the investigation is in its infancy, at this stage we don’t believe there is any wider threat to members of the public in Walton.

“We have already taken accounts from a number of people who witnessed the incident but we need anyone who has information and has not yet spoken to us to please come forward.

“Equally, we would like to hear from anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage of the incident.”

Witnesses or anyone with information can submit a report by using Essex Police's online Live Chat service, which is available Monday to Friday between 10am and 9pm.

Visit essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more or call 101, citing crime reference number 1052 of February 1.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.