A DAD-OF-TWO has been “ostracised” by his family after he gave the police his brother’s details when they caught him driving without insurance.

Simon Beazley was slapped with a £660 fine after his brother Adrian, 33, stitched him up in an attempt to evade the law.

The younger sibling was caught driving his partner’s car in Jaywick despite not having the correct insurance on May 21, 2020.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard he had lied about his identity as he feared going to prison.

Aerial view - Adrian Beazley was stopped by the police in Brooklands, Jaywick (Image: Newsquest)

“The irony of this case is had he been stopped and had he been honest he never would’ve gone to prison,” said Daniel O’Malley, mitigating.

“That was his great fear. It is what he sought to avoid.”

More from the courts: Colchester man 'at a loss' to explain child abuse chat and pictures on his phone

Beazley, a forklift driver of Bluebell Avenue, Clacton, admitted perverting the course of justice and was handed a ten month suspended sentence.

Andrew Forsyth, prosecuting, said police officers stopped a blue Toyota Yaris in Brooklands, Jaywick, after noticing it was solely insured for a female driver.

Site - Lotus Way in Jaywick's Brooklands (Image: Newsquest)

He said: “When the vehicle was stopped the male driver was asked for his details. He gave his details as Simon Beazley.

“Officers believed they had been given the correct details and gave him a ticket.”

For weekly crime and court updates, sign up to our newsletter here.

The court heard Simon Beazley contacted the police three weeks later contesting a ticket he had received, claiming he had not been in the vehicle.

Despite this, the innocent brother was convicted of the offence by magistrates and was handed six points on his licence, a £660 fine and ordered to pay £90 in costs.

Sentence - Beazley appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court (Image: Archant)

But on Christmas Eve of 2020, Beazley confessed the truth to the police and was subsequently charged.

Mr O’Malley continued: “There has been a huge family rift as a result of this which is still ongoing today.

“He has essentially been ostracised by his family for what has been seen as an act of betrayal.

“But let me say this, he is thoroughly, thoroughly ashamed of what he has done.”

Judge Tim Godfrey said he was willing to suspend the prison sentence due to Beazley’s admission.

“You were quite happy to put your brother in the frame. But, I accept it was impulsive,” he added.

We passionately believe in providing unrivalled quality journalism and value for money.

With a digital subscription, you can access our exclusive, insightful and trustworthy local news from just £2 for two months.

If you are not already subscribing, sign up today to get instant access to our trusted local coverage - and an ad-light experience - check what package works best for you here.