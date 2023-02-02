A STALKER who turned up at the homes of his victims is to be sentenced by a crown court judge.

Euan Davis, 26, made a woman fear he would use violence against her on two occasions between November 28 and Boxing Day last year.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard Davis sent her “numerous messages” and “repeatedly” attended her place of work in north Essex.

The court heard between December 13 and Boxing Day he stalked another man and a second woman.

Sentence date - Davis will be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court next month (Image: Archant)

His behaviour saw him turn up at their homes uninvited and send them calls and messages of an “abusive and threatening nature”.

On at least two occasions, both victims feared violence against them.

Davis, of Rosemary Road, Clacton, admitted three counts of stalking involving fear of violence when he appeared via video link at the court.

He also admitted possessing cannabis on December 26.

Judge Tim Godfrey adjourned Davis’ sentencing until March 29 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

“I’m going to grant some time as your counsel has asked me to do so for some medical evidence to be obtained and for probation to write a pre-sentence report,” said the judge.