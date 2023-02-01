AN inflatable attraction removed following the Covid-19 outbreak has finally returned to Clacton Leisure Centre’s pool.

The pool inflatable is back on the programme at the Tendring Council-run facility, with weekly sessions running every Saturday from 2pm to 3.30pm.

Fun-packed sessions will also take place during the upcoming half term on Monday, February 13, and Friday, February, 17, from 12.15pm to 1.15pm and at 1.30pm to 2.30pm.

In addition weekly tots’ soft play sessions will soon return to the leisure centre, along with the option to book birthday parties using the pool inflatable, soft play or bouncy castle.

Alex Porter, the council's cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said it was great to have parties and the inflatable back after Covid-19 measures had led to their removal from the programme.

“Pool inflatables always provide lots of fun for youngsters – and often adults too – and this colourful addition to Clacton Leisure Centre promises to be no exception,” he said.

“This will be a welcome re-addition to the pool, and is the perfect reason for you to come and visit the leisure centre – perhaps taking part in some of our other activities too, especially during the half-term break.”

Go to tendringleisure.co.uk.