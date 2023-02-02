A TRIBUNAL has found a doctor breached restrictions imposed on him.

Orthopaedic surgeon Jeremy Parker, who practised in Colchester and Tendring, faced allegations from the General Medical Council.

Richard Holland, who acted as counsel on behalf of the GMC, told a tribunal, in October 2018, the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) imposed restrictions on Mr Parker’s clinical practice.

The tribunal found the accusations proven as well as allegations Mr Parker continued his clinical practice at the Oaks Hospital in Colchester, which is run by Ramsay Healthcare UK.

That was despite Mr Parker being told of restrictions in place.

Mr Holland said: “Charles Ranaboldo, Group Medical Director at Ramsay Healthcare UK, wrote to Mr Parker on October 18, 2018, and the letter notes the restrictions on his NHS clinical practice and private practice.

“This letter also stated that failure to follow these restrictions would put his work Oaks hospital practice at risk, and it was important to make patients aware of these restrictions.

“Mr Ranaboldo said he became aware of Mr Parker’s breach of restrictions in January 2019 and he was dismissed after this.”

The tribunal found Mr Parker performed a surgery in breach of one or more of the restrictions on his clinical practice.

It also determined that Mr Parker knew of the restrictions imposed on him by ESNEFT and Ramsay Healthcare UK.

The tribunal also determined in February 2019, Mr Parker added pre-typed operation notes to approximately 14 patients which were to be reviewed by the Royal College of Surgeons.

These operation notes were not marked as being written retrospectively.

Mr Parker was also found to have asked a hospital ward sister to ‘change the cover sheet'.

The tribunal concluded the notes were altered to mislead anyone reviewing them to believe they were made contemporaneously and this was done to avoid any criticism about Mr Parker’s record.

The verdict for Mr Parker’s case is set to be made.