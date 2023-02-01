VULNERABLE residents are being offered food parcels as part of a new drop-in service being launched in Harwich this week.

The new service, called Heart, will be opened at the Salvation Army’s citadel in George Street at 10am on Friday.

The drop-in sessions will be offering food parcels to those who are in need, while the Salvation Army’s Employment Plus initiative, which helps people become ready to start a job, is one of a number of agencies that will also be at the church site to offer support and advice.

The new hub is set to be open every Friday at 10am until 1pm.

Debbie Tubby, community manager for the Salvation Army in Harwich, said: “We want our new community drop-in to be a space where people can come and have a cup of tea, get advice, practical and emotional support.

“Heart is the chosen name for this drop-in to reflect our wish to be at the heart of the community.

“It was really good to see how the Harwich community stepped up at Christmas to donate presents, money and gave up their time to volunteer, and we are sure that this new venture will be equally well supported.”

With the help of volunteers, the Harwich Salvation Army team was able to give presents to agencies, schools and a nursery.

A total of 101 families, including 286 children, were supported by the project.

Debbie added: “None of this would have been possible without the local community coming together to help others.

“As a society many are struggling at the moment and so in light of this the response was truly amazing.

“Many children were blessed by your generosity.”

Debbie stressed that the Salvation Army works all year round and, along with the launch of the new drop-in sessions, is keen to find other ways the church and charity can support the local community in Harwich.

For more information on the Salvation Army in Harwich and the support that it offers the community, call 01255 502 502 or go to salvationarmy.org.uk/Harwich.